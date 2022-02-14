The Red Wing girls basketball team lost by three points to Mayo, 50-47, on Saturday.
Each team shot nearly the same percentage from the field and the score was tied 22-22 at the half. Mayo had three players in double-digits, while the Wingers had one.
Sophia Rahn led all scorers with 21 points. She also hauled in a team-high six rebounds. Hallie Roschen scored nine points. Sammi Chandler had four points, six assists and six steals. Bailie Roschen, Izzy Guetzlaff and Cadence Thorson each added three points.
Red Wing returns to its home court on Tuesday to face Faribault.
