Barely 24 hours after trailing 4-2 in the late innings, Red Wing found themselves in the exact situation against Albert Lea. The Wingers trailed 4-2 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning. A two-run fifth to tie the game, then a three-run sixth was enough for the Wingers to come from behind to pull out a 7-5 win over the Tigers.
The Wingers kept their patient approach at the plate, working eight walks while striking out just once. Reese Tripp and Deso Buck each reached base three times. The two each had two singles and a walk. Buck scored three runs and pitched well in relief, allowing a run on one hit, one walk and striking out two.
The Wingers turned to Cooper Chandler for the start on the mound. He pitched around eight hits and a walk while striking out four. Chandler drove in a pair of runs on his only hit of the game.
Red Wing (4-1) next faces Mankato East on the road for a doubleheader on Saturday.
