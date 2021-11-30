The Red Wing girls hockey team needed overtime to beat Waseca. Tatum Zylka scored the winning goal to cap off a comeback 5-4 win for the Wingers Tuesday night.
The two teams were tied 2-2 after one period. Allie Roe and Madison Snyder each scored in the first.
Waseca took a 3-2 lead in the second, then a 4-2 lead early in the third when Katlyn Schueller scored at 2 minutes, 15 seconds of the period.
In the final minutes of the period, Roe scored her second goal of the game. Her power-play goal got the Wingers within one. Jamie Chaska tied the game 4-4 at 16:33 of the third to send the game to overtime.
Zylka wasted little time scoring at 2:13 in OT.
Chaska and Roe each had three-point games for the Wingers. Goalie Allie Meyer stopped 22 of 26 shots.
Red Wing (2-4) next hosts Visitation on Thursday.
