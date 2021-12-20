Nick Wooden scored less than a minute into overtime to win the game over rival Winona 3-2 for Red Wing on Saturday after the Wingers trailed 2-0 in the third period.
Wooden's goal gave the Red Wing boys hockey team the win, the "Barge Rope" and was his first varsity goal.
The Wingers got on the scoreboard with a power-play goal from Casey Larson at 8 minutes, 34 seconds of the third period which cut the Winona lead to 2-1.
Tristen Peterson scored in the final minute to tie the game 2-2 and send it to overtime where Wooden was able to give the Wingers the win.
Dixon Ehlers made 31 saves in net for the Wingers. Robbie Tripp had two assists and Larson had a two-point game.
Red Wing (3-3) face Lourdes at home on Tuesday.
