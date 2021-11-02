Red Wing was eighth among 12 teams in the Big 9 meet Friday and Saturday with a score of 117, edging Owatonna by a point.
Head coach Mikayla Beuch was proud of the competitive swimming she saw from the entire team.
“I saw racing, tooth and nail, until the end. That was so exciting as a coach to watch,” Beuch said. “To see some of you hit times that were in you all season, but just needed the right amount of pressure to bring it out. I am happy with the decisions we made as a team and that we could all be there together. This gives me a huge surge of excitement leading into sections.”
Emma Hoppman, Sophie Carlson, Sarah Kolby and Teegan Beyers finished in fifth place in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2 minutes, 0.11 seconds. The team of Kyrrah Mullaney, Hoppman, Beyers, Kolby finished in fourth in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:45.9. Greta Lane, Kennedy Carlson, Mullaney swam top-10, finishing in ninth with a time of 4:04.11.
Beyers later swam the 50 freestyle in 25.82 to earn ninth place. Hoppman earned sixth place in the 100 backstroke (1:04.81). Kolby finished the 100 butterfly in 15th (1:07.97) and 11th in the 500 freestyle (5:49.39). Sophie Carlson came in 10th place in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.32).
Lane came in 20th in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:14.95. Ari Holzer came in 16th 200 IM with a time of 2:29.74. Nora Tift earned 27th in the 100 freestyle (1:01.68).
The Wingers have some time to recover and prepare for the section meet. The Section 1A preliminary races begin on Wednesday, Nov. 10 in Rochester. Diving is the following day at Mankato East. The section wraps up Friday, Nov. 12 with the swimming finals. All competition is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.