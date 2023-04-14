Red Wing had close matches up and down the lineup, but came out on the losing side against Mankato East Friday afternoon.
The Wingers lost 5-2 but the final score doesn't reflect the competitive dual.
Aiden Hull lost in No. 1 singles 6-3, 6-4. Brayden Bennyhoff lost in No. 2 singles 7-5, 6-4. Noah Montgomery and Isaiah Jensen each won their respective singles matches. Montgomery won at No. 3 singles 7-6(7), 6-2 while Jensen got the 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 win.
In No. 1 doubles, Luke Farrar and Eli Flattum lost 6-1, 6-2. Gavin Magill and McCoy Walter lost 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 in No. 2 doubles. Austin Hosfeld and Seth Malyon lost 6-4, 7-5 in No. 3 doubles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.