The Red Wing track and field team competed in its first meet of the season on Wednesday at Kasson-Mantorville.
The boys team took third place while the girls finished in second. Highlights from the meet include several first and second place finishers. Thomas Lamkin took second in the 100-meter dash (11.47 seconds) and in the 200 (23.82). Aaron Freier won the 800 (2:11.55) and Andrew Farrar took first in the 3,200 with a time of 11:18.48. Dixon Ehlers and Drake Danovsky went 1-2 in the discus throw with distances of 117-10 and 104-09 respectively. The 4x400 relay team of Aaron Freier, Jed Henineman, Eli Freier and Patrick Hines earned first with a time of 3:54.71.
On the girls side, Kylie Stockton won the 800 (2:35.18) and Nora Hanson won the 3,200 in 11:51.68. The 4x800 relay team of Kylie Stockton, Nora Hanson, Kennedy Carlson and Sophia Carlson took first with a time of 11:20.40.
Top two finishers and Red Wing finishers
Boys 100: 1, Trent DeCook, Byron, 11.35; 2, Thomas Lamkin, Red Wing, 11.47; 8, Kaleb Hove, 12.41; 14, Brandon Hudson, 12.98; 15, Jacob Hoover, 13.21; 17, Victor Fernandez, 13.45; 19, Maddix Norman, 14.47; 20, Frank Ellis-Strong, 14.70; 21, Zander Wilkinson, 16.01.
200: 1, Trent DeCook, Byron, 23.15; 2, Lamkin, Red Wing, 23.82; 15, Brock Kajewski, 27.50; 20, Angelo Gulotta, 28.67; 22, Fernendez, 29.18; 24, Ellis-Strong, 32.62; 25, Gabe Swenson, 34.29.
400: 1, Dylan Heimer, Byron, 53.73; 2, Noah Schrooten, Byron, 56.67; 8, Eli Freier, 1:01.67; 10, Patrick Hines, 1:03.87; 11, Aiden Roper, 1:04.36; 13, Hoover, 1:05.66.
800: 1, Aaron Freier, Red Wing, 2:11.55; 2, Carter Bebee, K-M, 2:21.96.
1600: 1, David Obst, K-M, 5:11.56; 2, Carson Pieper, Byron, 5:21.70; 6, Isaiah Ricks, 5:59.00; 7, Eli Hanlin, 6:02.29.
3200: 1, Andrew Farrar, Red Wing, 11:18.48; 2, Carson Pieper, Byron, 12:04.90; 4, Isaac Ward, 13:04.64.
110 hurdles: 1, Josh Peterson, Byron, 17.17; 2, Jacob Goodman, K-M, 19.40; 4, Mason Safe, 20.39; 5, Liam Stockton, 22.41.
300 hurdles: 1, Josh Peterson, Byron, 46.68; 2, Jacob Goodman, K-M, 47.49; 4, Safe, 51.02; 6, Stockton, 57.59.
4x100: 1, Byron, 45.88; 2, K-M, 46.32; 3, Red Wing A (Jed Heinenman, Hunter Greeley, Hove, Noah Morgan), 47.72; 4, Red Wing B (Hudson, Trey Reiss, Fernandez, Gulotta), 50.98.
4x200: 1, Byron A, 1:38.10; 2, Red Wing A (Lamkin, Greeley, Morgan, Hove), 1:40.03; 6, Red Wing B (John Butenhoff, Roper, Gulotta, Kajewski), 2:04.67.
4x400: 1, Red Wing A (Aaron Freier, Henineman, Eli Freier, Hines), 3:54.71; 2, K-M B, 4:00.00; 5, Red Wing B (Safe, Roper, Stockton, Soren Toegel), 4:30.55.
4x800: 1, K-M A, 9:14.01; 2, Byron A, 9:19.31; 3, Red Wing (Aaron Freier, Farrar, Isaac Ward, Ricks), 10:11.22.
High Jump: 1, Emmett Ricke, K-M, 5-10; 2, Heineman, Red Wing, 5-08.
Discus: 1, Dixon Ehlers, Red Wing, 117-10; 2, Drake Danovsky, Red Wing, 104-09; 8, Rhowan Smith, 73-05; 10, Chase Prall, 68-10; 16, Kole Stevenson, 50-06.
Shot put: 1,Christian Connelly, Byron, 40-09; 2, Jaxon Marine, Byron, 39-08; 3, Ehlers, Red Wing, 39-07; 4, Prall, 33-00; 5, Smith, 31-06; 8, Danovsky, 29-07; 12, Stevenson, 26-02.
Girls 100: 1, Delaney Awe, K-M, 13.70; 2, Avery Basile, Byron, 14.23; 4, Emma Hoppman, 14.40; 5, Chloe Fox, 14.45; 11, Veilaura Smith Bulmer, 15.46; 14, Camryn Ball, 16.02; 16, Addison Hanlin, 16.65; 17, Mariana Martin, 16.86; 18, Selena Schenach, 16.93; 22, Wendy Figueroa, 18.69; 23, Destiny Adams, 19.71; 24, Devonna Nixon, 21.99.
200: 1, Olivia Amundson, Byron, 27.47; 2, Cadence Thorson, Red Wing, 28.61; 5, Hallie Roschen, 29.55; 13, Marissa Schneider, 33.17; 14, Smith Bulmer, 33.23; 15, Grace Handwerk, 33.26; 16, Sschenach, 34.50; 17, Addison Hanlin, 35.23; 18, Madelynn Melsness, 35.28; 20, Figueroa, 39.59; 21, Adams, 47.29.
400: 1, Paige Halder, Byron, 1:00.83; 2, Nora Hanson, Red Wing, 1:06.08; 5, Sophia Carlson, 1:08.49; 6, Emma Hoppman, 1:09.38; 7, Natalie Hanson, 1:10.40; 9, Kennedy Carlson, 1:16.28; 12, Izzy Johnholtz, 1:19.41; 13, Emilee Korder, 1:20.57; 14, Alyssa Rippentrop, 1:25.76; 15, Emme Hattemer, 1:31.33.
800: 1, Kylie Stockton, Red Wing, 2:35.18; 2, Michaela Hamilton, Byron, 2:47.17; 4, Kennedy Carlson, 3:13.37; 7, Natalie Hanson, 3:15.89.
1600: 1, Payton Satzke, Byron, 6:03.62; 2, Naomi Meek, Byron, 6:30.10; 3, Addison Fjetland, 6:37.60; 4, Sophia Carlson, 6:42.40; 9, Rippentrop, 7:45.92.
3200: 1, Nora Hanson, Red Wing, 11:51.68; 2, Taylor Matter, Byron, 13:23.15.
100 hurdles: 1, Rachel Fode, Byron, 17.83; 2, Morgan Hanlin, Red Wing, 18.63; 5, Mattea Stockton, 21.62;
300 hurdles: 1, Clara Hoegh, Byron, 53.04; 2, Mattea Stockton, Red Wing, 53.18; 3, Morgan Hanlin, 57.68.
4x100: 1, K-M, 56.37; 2, Byron B, 1:00.70; 3, Red Wing B (Nixon, Martin, Schneider, Ball), 1:07.89.
4x200: 1, Byron A, 1:53.82; 2, K-M, 2:06.92; 4, Red Wing B (Melsness, Whitney Fox, Handwerk, Hattemer), 2:17.77.
4x400: 1, Byron A, 4:24.75; 2, Red Wing A (Kylie Stockton, Thorson, Roschen, Mattea Stockton), 4:34.33; 4, Red Wing B (Emma Hoppman, Addison Hoppman, Vonbargen, Hadler), 5:03.86.
4x800: 1, Red Wing A (Kylie Stockton, Nora Hanson, Kennedy Carlson, Sophia Carlson), 11:20.40; 2, Byron A, 11:20.67; 6, Red Wing B (Elaina Borgschatz, Natalie Hanson, Johnholtz, Rippentrop), 13.47.58.
High jump: 1, Sophia Richardson, Byron, 4-08; 2, Delaney Awe, K-M, 4-06; 3, Natalie Hanson, 4-02; 4, Mayzee Thorson, 4-02; 8, Rippentrop, 3-10.
Pole vault: 1, Claire Krook, Byron, 7-00; 2, Ella Ott, Byron, 7-00; 9, Caitlyn Vonbargen, 5-00.
Discus: 1, Rylie Olive, Byron, 82-01; 2, Megan Gallagher, Byron, 78-10; 9, Kendra Neeser, 46-00.
Shot put: 1, Megan Gallagher, Byron, 32-08; 2, Tayler Lamphere, K-M, 28-06; 9, Neeser, 18-04.
