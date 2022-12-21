The Red Wing boys swim and dive team earned a win at home over Albert Lea, 95-65 on Tuesday.
Many of the swimmers competed in events that weren’t particularly their strengths. Regardless, the Wingers posted good results in those races. In diving, Zach Mikkelson earned a new PR with a score of 178.1. Mikkelson came in first and Landen Nelson was second in diving with a 166.95.
Elsewhere, Patrick Hines swam first in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2 minutes, 14.77 seconds. Hines later won the 100 freestyle in 1:00.92.
Gavin Magill took first in the 200 IM with a time of 2:34.27. Nick Babcock was second in the 200 IM at 2:40.92. Alex Mace earned second place in the 500 freestyle with a time of 8:25.59.
Eli Flattum swam second in the 100 butterfly at 1:19.54, then got back into the pool for the 100 freestyle and finished second in that event (1:05.28).
Ethan Ihrke and Lucas Anderson finished 1-2 in the 50 freestyle with times of 24.02 and 26.59 respectively.
Mikkelson, Zach Shefveland, Magill and Babcock won the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:51.43. The team of Hines, Ihrke, Flattum and Anderson swam the fastest time in the 400 freestyle relay at 4:05.28.
Red Wing next competes at home against River Falls on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
