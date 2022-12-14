The Red Wing boys swim and dive competed in its second meet of the season at home Tuesday against New Prague. The Wingers lost the meet 94-86.
Nick Babcock swam in his first varsity meet for the Wingers. Head coach Mikayla Beuch said she’s excited to see what is yet to come for him as he had fast freestyles and a good breaststroke.
Patrick Hines displayed explosive starts off the blocks in each of his races, gaining distance and speed in those events which included a second-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 26.02 seconds.
Eli Flattum swam in the 200 freestyle relay, then immediately got back in the pool to swim in the 100 backstroke. He took third in the backstroke with a time of 1:16.24.
“I realize it's a tough moment, but he didn't complain and still raced his best effort,” Beuch said. “From a coaching perspective, these difficult racing moments now are trainings for your future, more high-stakes races. Push past the pain now so you're physically prepared for later.”
Lucas Anderson, Gavin Magill, Flattum and Babcock swam second in the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:04.72. The team of Ezra Dennis, Flattum, Hines and Ethan Ihrke finished in first place in the 200 freestyle relay at 1:40.65. Ihrke, Hines, Anderson and Dennis had the second fastest time in the 400 freestyle relay at 3:55.70.
Magill and Zach Shefveland went 2-3 in the 500 freestyle with times of 6:31.23 and 7:16.98 respectively. Magill later took second in the 100 breaststroke (1:20.99) while Babcock was in third (1:23.25). Ihrke came in second in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:01.93. Dennis came in second in the 200 IM at 2:16.89.
Zach Mikkelson and Landen Nelson finished atop the diving standings. Mikkelson won with a score of 173.5 while Nelson was in second with a 158.6.
