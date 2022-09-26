The Red Wing boys soccer team ended its Monday evening game in a 1-1 tie with Waseca.
Samuel Noser scored for the Wingers and was assisted by Jay Dee Rivera. The Wingers put 14 shots on net.
Winger goalkeeper Greggory Stallard made six saves.
Red Wing has a week-long break and next faces Albert Lea at home on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.