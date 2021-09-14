Winona scored four times in the second half to run away with a 7-1 win over Red Wing Thursday night at Russ "Cougar" Marshall Field.
Trailing 3-0 in the first half, senior Noah Morgan got a ball one-on-one with a defender and blew past him down the field. Morgan then sidestepped and buried his shot to the right of the goalkeeper.
Morgan's goal was the first for him this season and first for the team as well.
The Wingers were able to string together enough passes to get an attacker close to a scoring chance, but were just one or two passes away from getting a better shot on net.
Red Wing (0-6) next faces Mayo on Thursday in Rochester.
(0) comments
