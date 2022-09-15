The Red Wing boys soccer team lost to Mayo 7-1 on the road Thursday.
Red Wing trailed 2-1 after the first half as Mayo poured it on in the second. Kymani Chitulangoma and Bryan Islas-Aguirre each had two goals for Mayo.
The Wingers moved to 1-7 overall and 1-6 in the Big 9. They face Faribault on the road Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.