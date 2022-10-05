The Red Wing boys soccer team celebrated senior night with a 5-0 win over Albert Lea on Tuesday.
The Wingers led 4-0 at the half.
Samuel Noser scored the first goal of the game from nearly 40 yards out after falling down, getting up and taking a shot toward the net. The ball rang off the support beam in the top right corner of the net.
About 4 minutes later, Aiden Roper scored on a deflected ball right in front of the net. Noser scored in the 34th minute and 30 seconds later Tony Urzua-Charnecki scored.
Greyson Magill capped off the scoring with a second-half goal. Noser ended the game with two goals and two assists. Eli Freier had two assists.
