Thanks to a hat trick by Liam Schick, Byron was able to defeat the Red Wing boys soccer team 4-1 Monday evening.
Byon's fourth goal came from Kevin Thomason.
Samuel Noser scored for the Wingers, and was assisted by Jonas Hartviksen. Goalkeeper Greggory Stallard made 13 saves.
Red Wing next faces Winona on the road Tuesday evening.
