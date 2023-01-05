Austin scored three goals in the first period and never trailed in a 4-1 victory against the Red Wing boys hockey team on Thursday.
The Packers scored all three of their first-period goals in the final four minutes.
Nick Wooden scored for the Wingers on the power play in the second period. It was all the Wingers could get past Austin goaltender Ethan Knox, who made 39 saves.
Ellis Petersmeyer stopped 16 shots in net for the Wingers.
