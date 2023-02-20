The Red Wing boys hockey team lost its final game of the regular season 8-0 against John Marshall on Saturday.
The Rockets scored in each period, scoring twice in the first period and three times in the second and third. Ole Fevold scored on the power play at 9 minutes, 34 seconds of the first for the Rockets and later scored shorthanded at 14:03 of the first to give the Rockets a 2-0 lead.
Winger goalie Ellis Petersmeyer made 40 saves.
Red Wing received the eleventh seed in the Section 1A tournament. The Wingers are scheduled to travel to face No. 6 Winona at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
The Wingers have played Winona twice this season with each game ending in a tie. The first matchup on Dec. 17 ended 4-4. The most recent game between the two ended in a 6-6 tie.
