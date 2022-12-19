Weather Alert

...A FEW INCHES OF LIGHT SNOW WILL CAUSE TRAVEL IMPACTS INTO THIS EVENING... Light snow is quickly developing across southern Minnesota and spreading northeast. It will engulf all of central and southern Minnesota and west central Wisconsin by this afternoon. Accumulations of 2 to 3 inches are expected, with the highest totals from south central and east central Minnesota to northwest Wisconsin. Significant impacts to the evening commute are possible, so slow down and give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination.