Red Wing trailed by two goals for most of the game, but was able to comeback to tie the game late in regulation. Neither team scored in overtime and the game ended a 4-4 tie between the Wingers and Winona Saturday afternoon.
Nick Wooden scored the tying goal at 16 minutes, 52 seconds of the third period to tie the game with the Wingers after Cam Schlichting scored at 14:04 of the third to get the Wingers within a goal.
Conner Preston scored at 6:08 of the third on the power play to cut Winona's lead to 3-2.
In total, the two teams combined for five goals in the third period after only three in the first 34 minutes of play. After 59 minutes of play, the two teams had a combined 107 shots on net.
Red Wing trailed 2-0, 3-1 and 4-2, yet was able to rally back each time. Preston and Wooden each had multi-point games (1G, 1A). Ellis Petersmeyer made 51 saves in net for the Wingers.
