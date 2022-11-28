The Red Wing boys hockey team split two games in the Charity Shield Classic at the TRIA Rink in St. Paul on Friday and Saturday.
On Friday, the Wingers scored twice on the power play in a 4-0 win over Moose Lake. Nick Wooden, Connor Preston and Sam Knowlton each had three points.
Wooden scored the first goal of the game on the power play late in the first period. Landin Ramstad and Preston each scored in the second period. Knowlton added a power-play goal in the third. Goalie Ellis Petersmeyer stopped all 40 shots to earn his first career shutout.
Will Auran had a hat trick and Ben Cobbett scored two goals in the first period for Two Rivers en route to a 6-2 win over the Wingers on Saturday.
The Wingers fell behind 3-0 early in the second. Charlie Peterson got the Wingers back to a two-goal deficit at 8 minutes, 25 seconds of the second. After a Two Rivers goal, Wooden again brought the Wingers back to a two-goal deficit, 4-2, at 12:56 of the second.
Petersmeyer stopped 27 shots in net for the Wingers.
