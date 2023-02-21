The Red Wing boys hockey team had its season come to end in the first round of the Section 1A tournament on Tuesday. The Wingers traveled to Winona and lost 5-0.
Teis Larson recorded a hat trick with a goal 36 seconds into the game and goals at 1:05 and 9:00 of the second. The Wingers managed just 13 shots on net.
Winger goalie Ellis Petersmeyer made 34 saves.
Red Wing ended the season 1-21-4 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.