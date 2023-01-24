Owatonna held the Red Wing boys hockey team scoreless in a 8-0 loss for the Wingers Tuesday night.
Ethan Fitch scored twice for Owatonna, ending with four points. Thomas Herzong and Jackson Storm each had three points.
Winger goaltender Ellis Petersmeyer stopped 24 shots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.