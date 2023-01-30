Mankato East scored in every period on their way to a 6-0 victory over Red Wing in boys hockey action Saturday afternoon.
The Wingers were outshot 53-16. East scored two goals in the first period, three in the second and added another goal in the third.
Ellis Petersmeyer made 31 saves in net for the Wingers. Ben Flaaen stopped 16 shots on net in a period of play.
