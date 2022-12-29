After 59 minutes of hockey, the score remained 3-3. Red Wing and Mora had their chances to win the game in overtime, but failed to score. The two teams went into a shootout where nerves were at a new high.
“When coach tapped me on the shoulder, I was so nervous. I was pissing my pants, especially after they scored,” Winger freshman Ethan Anderson said of his feelings in the shootout before taking his attempt. “It was nerve wracking.”
The Wingers earned the win over Mora 4-3 Wednesday night. The official score for the game goes as a 3-3 tie toward the overall record. For the purpose of the four-team, two-day tournament, the Wingers needed to the shootout to determine a winner.
Winger goaltender Ellis Petersmeyer said he felt confident in his teammates to keep the shootout going after Mora scored in three straight rounds.
“I felt good coming into the shootout. Felt confident. I think I perform best in shootouts,” Petersmeyer said.
Landin Ramstad in the fourth round and Anderson in the fifth round each scored to keep the shootout going as Mora scored on their attempts. Charlie Peterson scored in the sixth round after Petersmeyer made a save on Caden Cook to clinch the victory.
“I couldn’t see the shot from the bench, but the team started hustling toward the student section. Figured we won so I better go hop in there,” Anderson said.
The Mustangs forced overtime after pulling their goalie and scoring on some desperately taken shots. Trenton Fore’s goal with 6.1 seconds left in regulation tied the game. The Wingers had taken a 3-2 lead at 9 minutes, 44 seconds of the third period on Sam Knowlton’s power-play goal.
The Wingers had a 2-1 lead earlier in the third on Nick Wooden’s shorthanded goal at 5:17 of the period. Just over a minute later, Rowan Tramm scored for Mora to tie the game 2-2.
Anderson opened the scoring for the Wingers in the first period with his second goal of the season.
“We've had a bumpy road the last six or so games,” Petersmeyer said. “I feel like we are at a point to bounce back and come away with more wins.”
Red Wing faces Baldwin-Woodville for the first place game at 6 p.m. The Blackhawks defeated Fairmont 7-3 Wednesday afternoon.
