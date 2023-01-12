Tied 4-4 after two periods, Red Wing fell behind by two goals in the third. The Wingers got within a goal but was unable to tie the game as Faribault outlasted the Wingers in a 7-5 win Thursday evening.
After goals from Oliver Linnemann and Beau Velishek of Faribault in the third, Landin Ramstad scored on a Winger power play at 10 minutes, 49 seconds of the third to cut the Falcon lead to 6-5. Linnemann scored less than two minutes later on the power play to help secure the win for the Falcons.
Ramstad and Charlie Peterson each scored twice for the Wingers. Sam Knowlton, Nick Wooden and Ethan Anderson each tallied two assists.
The Falcons outshot the Wingers 50-30.
