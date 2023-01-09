In the battle for the Barge Rope, Red Wing and Winona combined for 12 goals on Saturday. The Winhawks scored three goals in the third period to tie the game. Neither team scored in overtime and the game ended in a 6-6 tie.
Red Wing fell behind 2-0 in the first period before two shorthanded goals. Ethan Anderson scored at 9 minutes, 14 seconds of the first shorthanded, then Connor Preston scored less than a minute later shorthanded to tie the game 2-2.
Preston completed the hat trick with two goals in the second. Charlie Peterson scored just before the end of the second at 16:59 to give the Wingers a 5-3 lead.
Anderson scored at 1:47 of the third for the Wingers but the Winhawks came back with three straight goals in the period to erase the Winger lead.
Ellis Petersmeyer made 51 saves in net for the Wingers. Peterson ended with a three-point game (1G, 2A).
