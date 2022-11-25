In its first look at some tendencies and how players react, Red Wing came away from its first scrimmage on Saturday feeling good. The Winger boys hockey team hosted a trio of teams for a late afternoon scrimmage and in it the team was able to execute, adjust rather quickly.
The Wingers didn’t run around in their defensive zone, something that was a frequent focal point last season. Against Waseca in their first of two hour-long sessions, they didn’t really need to either. The Wingers were able to get two defenseman back and slow down a fast Blue Jays team.
Head coach Tony Casci said what he saw in the scrimmage was encouraging. Results aside, the players were reacting in real time to an opponent and making adjustments.
“We're not just jamming it in their zone,” he said. “We have guys that can curl back and make a play. That line with (Connor) Preston, Nick (Wooden) and Landin (Ramstad). In the second half of the scrimmage they would cycle, suck everyone down and pass back to the defense. They had enough space and then they'd go to the net or look for a tip.”
Having a roster able to do so is crucial this season as the Wingers graduated nearly all its scoring from last season. Six of the top nine forwards graduated which included Tristen Peterson, Carson Ahern and Casey Larson. Also graduating was top defenseman Logan Bryant and goalie Dixon Ehlers.
Those are some big gaps to fill.
Conveniently, the Wingers began their co-op with Zumbrota-Mazeppa for boys and girls hockey this year. Between varsity and junior varsity, the team has 10 players coming from Z-M.
In total, there are 36 players. Top Red Wing returners include sophomore Charlie Peterson, juniors Nick Wooden, Jacob Quade, Landin Ramstad and senior Cam Schlichting.
Most notable are seniors Sam Knowlton and Connor Preston. Knowlton played last season with Dodge County, a behemoth of a co-op program with schools surrounding Rochester.
Preston and Knowlton each played football for Z-M.
Casci said the two, and others will help fill out the varsity roster.
“We'll have a Zumbrota player and a Red Wing player on each line,” Casci said.
Making much better reads on shots, squaring up sharp angle shots and overall looking drastically more comfortable was goaltender Ellis Petersmeyer. He didn’t have to work too hard in the scrimmage against Waseca as the defense was able to stick check the Blue Jay forwards off the puck just after crossing the blue line. Yet Petersmeyer appeared confident in what will be his role for the season.
Casci cautioned Petersmeyer against trying to “fill the shoes” of Ehlers. Be himself and be confident.
“In all reality, we have a completely different team. How we need our goaltender to play is going to be different,” Casci said. “There are those games where we're going to lean on him a little bit, but we hope to be playing better hockey in front of him so that we're not going to need to lean on our goaltender as much as we have in the past. Him knowing it's not shoes to fill, knowing that we're developing all together, I think has helped him relax in net.”
Red Wing opens the season similar to last season, at the TRIA Rink in downtown St. Paul – the practice facility for the Minnesota Wild. The Wingers play two games, one Friday at 1 p.m. and the other Saturday at 8 p.m.
