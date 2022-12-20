Lourdes scored 34 seconds into the game and never trailed en route to a 6-1 win over Red Wing on Tuesday.
Nels Pierson gave Lourdes a 2-0 lead at 1 minute, 38 seconds of the first period. Carson Frank scored 11 seconds later for Red Wing to cut the deficit in half.
Tow goals by the Eagles in the final three minutes of the first gave them 4-1 lead heading into the first intermission.
Winger goaltender Ben Flaaen stopped 47 of 53 shots on net.
