The Red Wing boys golf team hasn’t had much time on the course yet. Whether it is in practice or in a meet, the Wingers have been limited in what they can do.
Head coach Ryan Korby said the team has tried to find other ways to stay engaged and excited about the new season.
“When the good days come, soak them in,” he said. “We're willing to practice in the Twin Bluff field and work on our chipping and putting. We've talked about the Masters and watching golf on TV then get out here and do the best we can.”
Everyone showed that excitement in the team’s first meet as the team hosted Albert Lea.
Korby indicated the early scores aren’t going to be a huge focal point. The long-term goal of improving scores throughout the season is what the team has its sights set on to possibly make the state tournament as a team, then see if any individuals can make it.
Denval Atkinson has had state experience as a freshman when the Wingers made the state tournament in the spring of 2019. He is back as one of the top two golfers on the team. Also back from last season is John Ahrens and “most improved player from last year” Carter Knapp, two more who Korby expects leadership from on and off the course.
Others returning to the team include Ben Yoemans and Atlin Nelson. Filling out the varsity lineup are Jacob Quade and Duane Taylor.
Korby said he is looking forward to seeing what the team can do with so many returning players. Overall, he wants each player to recognize and react to the upcoming shot to help lower scores.
“Shoot the lowest you can. Be a grinder. If you hit a bad shot, the next shot is the shot that matters,” Korby said.
Schedule
Wednesday, April 20 - at Rochester Eastwood Golf Course, 2:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 21 - at Northfield Golf Club, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, April 26 - at Owatonna Country Club, 2:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 28 - at Albert Lea Green Lea Golf Course, 10 a.m.
Monday, May 2 - at Rochester Northern Hills Golf Course, 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 3 - at Ridges at Sand Creek, 8 a.m.
Monday, May 9 - at Rochester Eastwood Golf Course, 2:30 p.m.
Monday, May 16 - at Lake City Jewel Golf Club, 2 p.m.
Tuesday, May 17 - at Mankato Golf Club, 1:30 p.m.
Friday, May 20 - at Rochester Northern Hills Golf Course, 1 p.m.
Monday, May 23 - Big 9 Conf. Tournament at Austin Country Club, 10 a.m.
