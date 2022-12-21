As of late, the Red Wing boys basketball team has made a few games close at the end but didn’t feel they were truly in it.
Facing Winona at home Tuesday night, the Wingers experienced another similar loss as the Winhawks held on to win 65-58 in Big 9 boys basketball action.
The Wingers lost to Century 56-43, lost to Northfield 61-57 and followed that with a seven-point loss to the Winhawks.
Being able to make games close shows the Wingers can keep themselves in a position to win, but it’s not consistent enough.
Trailing 31-25 at the half after trading leads, the Wingers fell further behind to begin the second half. The Winhawks went on a 21-3 run to start the second and led by as much as 25 points.
Head coach Oliver Simmons said it’s nice to see the Wingers fight back to make it a close game, but that shouldn’t have to be the case.
“We continue to make runs and cut into their lead and almost get it back to a tie game and then we continue to let them go on a big run,” Simmons said. “Basketball is a game of runs and we let them have a couple huge ones. You just can't do that. You have to figure out a way to get a stop, then a bucket. We went stretches without being able to do that.”
In the first half, the Wingers a had less time-consuming and less back-breaking scoring drought. Winona went on an 11-0 run over a roughly 6 minute, 30 second span.
Allowing big runs by the opposition is hurting the Winger’s chances to keep games closer.
The Wingers also are still without Aiden Hull and Maurice Williams-Rosebear in the lineup, both of whom Simmons hopes to have back on the court by January.
Simmons believes they’ll be a much needed supplement to the outside shooting of sophomore Juju Koehler and the recent string of improving performances by senior Eli Boeding.
Koehler drained six 3-pointers against Winona, some of which were attempted with a defender already in position to guard him.
“We have to figure out a way to get him more shots and he has to figure out ways to help us in other ways,” Simmons said. “Those two things combined will be a big step for us, but he's also a sophomore and he has to learn how to grow within his game.”
As for Boeding, he scored all seven of his points in the first half and grabbed seven rebounds. Boeding also had one of the cleanest textbook blocks on a shot attempt that barely left the shooter’s fingertips in the first half, resulting in turnover and eventually a layup on the other end of the floor.
“Eli played great for us in the first half,” Simmons said. “He was engaged. He was a spark for us and we needed it.”
Putting the whole roster together, healthy, and limiting massive runs by the opposing teams seems to be the focus at this point. Simmons stressed being able to make smarter plays. Doing so he feels can prevent the Wingers from falling behind quickly in games.
WINONA 65, RED WING 58
W 31 34 — 65
RW 26 32 — 58
Winona 65
Jackson Harvey 26, 1 3-pt; Bryan Cassellius 17, 3 3-pt; Mason Langowski 10; Isaiah Bell 8, 2 3-pt; Ronnie Lemon 2; Cooper Fort 1; Jayveon Blackmond 1.
RW 58
Juju Koehler 19, 6 3-pt; Reid Hartmann 18; Eli Boeding 7; Mitchell Seeley 6, 1 3-pt; Tyler Rodgers 6, 2 3-pt; Christiaan Koehler 2.
Free throws: W 15-23, RW 19-24.
Three-point goals: W 6, RW 9.
