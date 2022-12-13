Red Wing trailed by seven at the half but couldn't keep pace with the long-range abilities of Austin in an 83-62 loss.
The Wingers made eight 3-pointers and got to the free-throw line more frequently than the Packers. Yet the Packers were able to make 14 shots from beyond the arc.
Mitchell Seeley led the Winger offense with 19 points and three 3-pointers. Reid Hartmann had 14 points with a pair of 3-point shots. Juju Koehler also scored 14 points, making two 3-pointers. Eli Boeding added six points.
