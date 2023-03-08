The Red Wing boys basketball team fell behind early and was unable to catch up as Austin shot well from beyond the arc. The Packers cruised to a 79-40 win in a Section 1AAA quarterfinal Tuesday night.
The No. 2-seeded Packers made 13 3-pointers, led by Ater Manyuon who scored 21 points. Jack Lang mad a trio of long-range shots for nine points.
Eli Boeding scored 13 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead the seventh-seeded Wingers. Konnor Kelly had seven points and Reid Hartmann scored six points.
Red Wing ended the season 3-24 overall.
