The Red Wing boys basketball team played its most complete game thus far in the season. Despite contributions from most of the roster, Stewartville prevailed 60-46 Saturday afternoon.
Juju Koehler made four 3-pointers for 14 points and Mitchell Seeley hit on a trio of outside shots, ending with 11 points.
The Wingers defended aggressively and brought a high-energy defense to try to stay in front the Tigers who moved the ball around quickly. Christiaan Koehler, Thomas Lamkin and Reid Hartmann all came away with timely rebounds to keep the Wingers in the game.
Juju Koehler and Seeley combined for nine points, all coming via the 3-point shot, to begin the second half to get the Wingers within four points after trailing 31-18 at the half. A 16-7 run by the Tigers gave them a 16-point lead in the middle of the second.
The Wingers failed to make a run of their own thereafter as the Tigers matched the Wingers in scoring in the final 8 minutes of the game.
