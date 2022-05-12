Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota... Middle Fork Zumbro River at Pine Island 1S affecting Goodhue County. .More rainfall overnight will cause the Middle Fork Zumbro River to resume rising later tonight and Thursday. For the Zumbro River...including Pine Island 1S...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Middle Fork Zumbro River at Pine Island 1S. * WHEN...Until early Friday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1000 PM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 14.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 17.4 feet late tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.3 feet on 03/23/2011. &&