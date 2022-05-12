Mankato East shut out Red Wing 6-0 on Wednesday.
Cougars pitcher Kylinn Stangl struck out 17 and walked three while holding the Wingers to two hits.
Mankato East scored in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead. In the third, the Cougars added three more runs then two more in the fourth.
Kennedy Knopp reached base safely three times for the Wingers. Knopp had both of the teams hit and walked once. Bri Tix pitched all seven innings, giving up six runs on 12 hits and two walks with six strikeouts.
Red Wing next faces Albert Lea at home in a doubleheader Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.