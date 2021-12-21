Red Wing had more power plays and more shots on net, but couldn’t find the back of the net. Lourdes shut out the Winger boys hockey team 5-0 on Tuesday.
The Wingers went 0-for-5 on the power play and had 46 shots while the Eagles went 2-for-4 on the man advantage and had 43 shots.
Aidan Ritter and Matthew Mahoney each scored twice for the Eagles.
Winger goalie Dixon Ehlers made 38 saves.
Red Wing (3-4) next faces Two Rivers at home on Thursday, December 30.
