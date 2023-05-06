Red Wing kept up its great start to the season with a 10-2 win over Albert Lea Friday afternoon.
Nearly every player who got in the game had a hit. The top of the Winger lineup combined for seven hits. Tyler Rodgers and Abe Reinitz each were 2-for-4. Reid Hartmann collected three hits. The three drove in four of the 10 runs. Mason Fish had two hits, including a double, and drove in two RBIs.
The Wingers had a fast start with runs in the first three innings which included a four-run first. The Wingers led 7-0 after three innings.
Will Hanisch and Jack Lundgren each struck out four on the mound. Hanisch wetn five innings, allowing an earned run on four hits and two walks. Lundgren allowed just a single hit in two innings.
