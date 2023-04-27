RTSA Red Wing Wingers logo 1.jpg
Michael Brun

Red Wing got back in the win column after suffering its first loss on Monday. The Wingers defeated Mankato West 4-2 Wednesday. The game was originally scheduled for May 4.

Will Jacobson got the start for the Wingers and pitched six shutout innings. He allowed four hits, all singles, and walked two while striking out four.

The Wingers scored in the top of the first inning to take a 2-0 lead and added runs on the third and sixth. Abe Reinitz drove in a pair of runs. Lou DeJong, Reid Hartmann and Tyler Rodgers each had two hits.

The Wingers were coming off a loss to Mayo on Monday in which the Spartans scored eight runs in the second inning to go ahead 10-0. Mayo eventually won 14-1 in five innings. Juju Koehler and Reinitz were the only two to get a hit for the Wingers.

Red Wing hosts a doubleheader Saturday against Mankato East. First game was moved to 11 a.m.

