Red Wing competed in two events, back-to-back, at the Class A state swimming prelims on Thursday at the Jean K Freeman Aquatic Center.
The Wingers first swam in the 200-yard freestyle relay, then Emma Hoppman swam in the 100 backstroke. Hoppman, Ari Holzer, Greta Lane and Kyrrah Mullaney swam the relay in 1 minute, 42.74 seconds. The Winger relay will race in the consolation final on Friday.
Hoppman swam in the first heat of the backstroke after the relay in the prior event was in the third heat. She finished the 100 backstroke in 1:01.71 in 17th place. Katie Spanier of Albany was in 16th place, the final spot in the consolation, ahead of Hoppman by .02 seconds.
The Class finals begin Friday at 12 p.m.
