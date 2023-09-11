Red Wing came into the Lake City tournament looking for some confidence in their game. The Wingers did just that, winning all three games on Saturday. First, the Wingers won 21-25, 25-13, 15-9 against Lake City. The Wingers won 25-10, 25-20 over Wabasha-Kellogg and 25-17, 25-14 over Rushford-Peterson.
With the three wins, Red Wing won first place.
"We did well at minimizing unenforced errors and creating chaos on the other side of the net with tough serving," said head coach Sydney Book. "We as a team had 29 aces for the day and only 6 errors."
Lauryn Ball led the team with eight aces and 26 kills in the three games. Mayzee Thorson knock in 18 kills and Bri Tix had 14.
The Winger offense ran smoothly in all games thanks to the middles and setter Taylor Shelstad, who ended with 62 assists. Izzy Guetzlaff came up with seven blocks and was second on the team in digs with 22.
