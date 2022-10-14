The Red Wing girls soccer team had a good group of seniors that led a core of juniors last season. That large group of now seniors are finding it hard to split up. An extremely cohesive unit, the seniors have celebrated each other as a group all season.
The team routinely worked hard to raise the level of play from everyone and create a competitive environment. One player’s success was everyone’s success.
So it’s no surprise that after the game when one was set to be interviewed, they all joined in together.
The Wingers had its season end against Byron on Thursday in a Section 1AA semifinal as the Bears won 1-0. It’s the second consecutive season the Bears have ended the Winger’s season in a section semifinal game.
Head coach Taylor Becker said the seniors led in many aspects. They led on the field, in school and in the weight room. Their experience carried the team.
“What really stands out is the way they carried themselves,” Becker said. “We did not have a perfect season. We had a lot of things to work on as a group, but the way that they handle adversity and the way that they lift each other up really stands out.”
Proud of how the season went and the position the team was in, the Red Wing seniors constantly stepped up for each other. Perhaps none more important than senior Alexis Kuehl.
The senior defenseman played a lot of minutes in the field this season in the back row after backing up as goalkeeper last season. She played nearly 10 minutes in goal this season but was asked to step up to play in place of injured starter Sarah Bohlman in the section tournament.
A huge boost to the team that Kuehl was able to perform at all let alone well in two games.
“If they are going to give back to the team like that you want to give back to them. You want to work together to support each other,” senior Kayla Radtke said.
“She definitely kept us in it,” Becker said. “We wanted to limit their dangerous chances. We changed formation at the beginning to make sure we were limiting what they were shooting at us. She was huge, stepping up and playing that role. Anything dangerous that they did put in, she cleaned up. From a keeper that hadn't played in a while, she was great.”
The only shot to beat Kuehl came in the first half. The Bears had a few chances prior before Paige Halder scored with 25 minutes left in the half.
Kuehl made diving stops, reacted extremely well to a couple deflected shots on goal and came out for some aggressive, game-saving stops in the second half.
The seniors could have gone through the entire roster, if given the time, and found something each player did well or a game in which they had a crucial play.
Sophomores Mattea Stockton and Morgan Hanlin were able to provide offense and gain confidence with the ball quickly. Junior Abby Lamoreux held down the back line with senior Isabel Schafer. Many others contributed to get the Wingers back to a section semifinal.
The Bears held onto the ball for almost the entire second half. They were able to find crossfield passes in the first half but kept the ball to the sidelines more in the second. Several times the Wingers cleared the ball from a dangerous position in front of the net and a Bears defender collected the ball in the middle of the field, passed to the sidelines where the Bears were sending through balls that with a gust of wind would be out of bounds.
“They're going to dribble, they're going to try to play the big diagonal,” Becker said. “If they can't, they are going to find their player centrally right away. They do that well.”
The Bears pressured the Wingers aggressively too when they had the ball. It forced them to try and spread the field by sending a ball up to Mattea Stockton or Sammi Chandler and avoid using the middle of the field.
Less than a minute after the Bears scored, the Wingers had its best scoring chance of the game. They had the ball close to the goal with few defenders to beat. A shot by Chandler went just wide right of the top corner of the goal.
Later in the half, the Wingers had another shot scraped the top of the crossbar.
After the game, the Wingers still feel satisfied for having gotten as far as they did and seen as much progression in teammates as they did.
