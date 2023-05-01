RTSA Red Wing Wingers logo 1.jpg
Michael Brun

Red Wing won the triangular girls golf meet at The Bridges in Winona Monday afternoon. The Wingers had a team score of 416.

Anna Deppe and Haille Johnson each finished their respective rounds with a score of 100. Marin Keller of Winona won the meet with an 89.

Deppe recorded two pars and shot a 46 on the back nine, while Johnson shot a 49 on the front nine and a 51 on the back.

Megan Kuehni shot an 18-hole score of 106, tied for fourth place among all individuals. Annie Reinitz rounded out the top scorers on the team with a 110.

