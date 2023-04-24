RTSA Red Wing Wingers logo 1.jpg
The Red Wing girls golf team took third place in a three-team meet at Mississippi National Golf Links Monday afternoon. The Wingers ended with a score of 403. Northfield won the meet with a 351. John Marshall had a 389.

Hallie Johnson led the Wingers, finishing fifth overall with an 18-hole score of 93. She ended the front nine with a birdie on the par-5 ninth and made par on the 17th.

Anna Deppe ended her round with a 99 and tied for eighth among individuals, shooting a 46 on the front nine and 53 on the back nine. Flora Wegner had a 105 while Annie Reinitz shot a 106 to round out the top four scorers.

