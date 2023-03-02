Everyone on the roster came ready and prepared.
Red Wing showed a refreshed focus and effort. After halftime, the Wingers came out passing and rebounding as good as the team has done all season. Defensively, the Wingers applied pressure at midcourt, double teamed ball handlers at the right moment. Overall, the entire roster appeared ready for the section tournament.
Punctuated by 3-pointers from Hallie Johnson and Mariana Martin, the second-seeded Wingers left no doubt in an 81-39 win over No. 7 Albert Lea in Section 1AAA quarterfinal at Larry Sonju Gymnasium Wednesday evening.
Head coach Peter Johnson reiterated, as he’s done throughout the season, the senior group is a determined bunch. They’re wanting to make the most of this playoff run. What was fantastic to see was the enthusiasm of the bench players.
“You could tell they had energy before the game, during warmups. This senior group is pretty driven,” Johnson said. “We talked at halftime, forget the score, we have to come out with the exact same energy as we had in the first half because on Saturday, we're going to be playing a better opponent and we'll need that energy then.”
The Wingers led by five to seven points for the first 10 minutes of the first half before scoring 23 points in the final 7 minutes of the half. In the second half, the Wingers outscored the Tigers 24-13 in the first 10 minutes and extended the lead to 30 points.
A lot of the scoring came from quick passes. Able to get down the court with speed because of the touch passing, the Wingers made many uncontested layups in the second half. As a result, the Wingers had 20 assists.
“That's what makes Red Wing basketball so good is the ability to share the ball,” Johnson said.
On a fast break, two-on-one, Sammi Chandler and Sophia Rahn teamed up for one of the nicer looking give-and-gos as they turned around the lone Tiger defender.
On the other end of the floor, the Wingers picked off passes to the paint. They deflected the ball out of the hands of Albert Lea near midcourt. Chandler and Rahn combined for 15 steals. The team had 26.
The format of the Section 1AAA tournament favors the high seeds as they receive home court advantage for two games before going to Mayo Civic Center for the section final. Red Wing hosts No. 3 Austin Saturday at 7 p.m.
“I would hope it's pretty packed,” Johnson said of Saturday’s game. “Especially for those that didn't come tonight and maybe see the score and would have come. There'll be a big plea on the radio Saturday morning for people to come.”
RED WING 81, ALBERT LEA 39
AL 20 19 — 39
RW 42 39 — 81
AL 39
Nevaeh Wacholz 15, 3 3-pt; Jaira Maligaya 11, 3 3-pt; Kendall Kenis 6; Jaelyn Boss 3, 1 3-pt; Kristina Espinosa 2; Madison VanderSyde 2.
RW 81
Sammi Chandler 26, 3 3-pt; Hannah Kosek 14; Izzy Guetzlaff 12, 2 3-pt; Sophia Rahn 8; Bryn Guse 8, 1 3-pt; Lillie Sonju 3, 1 3-pt; Hallie Johnson 3, 1 3-pt; Mariana Martin 3, 1 3-pt; Annika Johnson 2; Kayla Radtke 2.
Free throws: AL 10-12, RW 14-22.
Three-point goals: AL 7, RW 9.
