Down five runs in the seventh inning and facing elimination, Red Wing began to rally. Reese Tripp led off the inning with a home run. The Wingers scored another run in the inning, but fell short. The second-seeded Wingers lost 5-2 to No. 5 Northfield on Saturday at Marcusen Park.
Northfield took a 1-0 lead in the third inning on a single to right field.
An error to begin the seventh and back-to-back singles gave the Raiders a 2-0 lead. The second Winger error of the inning and the game allowed two more runs to score, giving the Raiders a 4-0 advantage. A fifth run scored on a passed ball one batter later.
Reid Hartmann drove in the second Winger run on a one-out single in the seventh. He and Tripp were the only two with hits in the game as Northfield pitcher Joseph Malecha allowed just four Wingers to reach base safely.
Winger starter Aidan O'Brien worked into the seventh inning, allowing one earned run on seven hits with no walks and no strikeouts. Tripp got the final two outs of the game, allowing two unearned runs on a hit with a pair of strikeouts.
Red Wing ended the season 14-9 overall
