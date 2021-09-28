Both Red Wing cross country teams earned top-5 placings Tuesday at the New Prague Invitational. The girls’ team took third, while the boys’ team took fourth.
Nora Hanson led the Winger girls’, coming second individually with a time of 20 minutes, 20.7 seconds. Audrey Lahammer came in 17th place with a time of 22:37.6. Annika Johnson finished in 21st (23:05.6), Bryn Guse came in 29th (24:05.6) and Morgan Hanlin took 34th (25:02.2).
Aaron Freier finished sixth individually with a time of 18:11.6 to lead the Winger boys. Andrew Farrar came in 12th (18:51.1). Rylan Bennyhoff finished in 18th (19:35.2), Devin Klatt came in 27th (20:02) and Eli Boeding finished the race in 32nd (20:31.1).
Red Wing next hosts a meet on Friday.
