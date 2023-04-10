The Red Wing baseball team opened the season with a 4-1 road victory over Century Monday evening.
Abe Reinitz doubled in two runs to break a scoreless tie in the top of the fifth inning. Reid Hartmann scored on a wild pitch in the next plate appearance and Lou DeJong was able to get a fly ball deep enough to score Reinitz, who advanced to third in the wild pitch.
The four runs were plenty as Winger pitchers Will Hanisch, Reinitz and Will Jacobson combined to allow a single on two hits. Hanisch stuck out five in four innings while allowing a hit and walking four batters.
Red Wing faces Faribault in a home opener Thursday.
