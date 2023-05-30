Second-seeded Red Wing made five errors and was held to four hits in a Section 1AAA tournament loss to No. 3 Byron, 8-2, Tuesday evening. Neither team had trouble making contact as there were four strikeouts combined in the game.
The Wingers got a run in the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly by Will Jacobson. On the play, the Wingers were thrown out at third after the run had scored. In the sixth, Reid Hartmann scored on a Byron error after doubling to left field.
Logan Norquist pitched 3 2/3 innings for the Wingers, allowing five earned runs on nine hits and a walk. Will Hanisch pitched in relief and allowed a run on three hits and a walk with two strikeouts.
Red Wing remains alive in the section tournament as they have a rematch against No. 7 Winona on Thursday.
