...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Mississippi River at Fridley abv 37th Ave NE affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. Snake River At Mora affecting Kanabec County. Chippewa River at Durand affecting Pepin, Buffalo and Dunn Counties. Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Dakota, Carver and Scott Counties. Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Brown, Nicollet and Blue Earth Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Renville, Yellow Medicine and Chippewa Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Yellow Medicine, Chippewa and Lac qui Parle Counties. Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Scott, Sibley and Carver Counties. Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County. South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Goodhue, Pierce and Dakota Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Goodhue and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Ramsey and Washington Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Goodhue, Pierce, Dakota and Washington Counties. Mississippi River At Hwy 169 at Champlin affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. Mississippi River AT Hwy 610 @ Brooklyn Pk affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Sherburne, Stearns and Wright Counties. St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Pierce, Washington and St. Croix Counties. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Minnesota... Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County. .Widespread flooding continues on area rivers. Another half an inch to an inch of additional rainfall tonight into Wednesday morning is expected to prolong high river flows through this week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is possible. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 683.0 feet, Lock and Dam 3 may end operations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 715 PM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 681.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The river is rising. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest near 683.0 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 680.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 683.1 feet on 04/18/1951. &&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE). * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 730 PM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 17.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The river is rising. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.1 feet early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.0 feet on 06/27/2014. &&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Iowa...Minnesota... Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and Grant Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, La Crosse and Houston Counties. Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Winona and Buffalo Counties. Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Pepin, Wabasha and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Lake City. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19.2 feet, The intersection of South Oak Street and Camp Lakeview Road is closed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:15 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 17.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 PM CDT Tuesday was 17.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.4 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.0 feet on 04/11/1997. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Red Wing Milling Company may experience basement flooding and begin pumping. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 715 PM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 15.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The river is rising. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest near 16.5 feet early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.4 feet on 04/17/1951. &&