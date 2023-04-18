RTSA Red Wing Wingers logo 1.jpg
Michael Brun

Red Wing capitalized on a few John Marshall errors and was able to get ahead early in a 7-2 win Tuesday evening.

The Wingers scored three runs on four walks and a John Marshall error in the bottom of the first inning to take a 3-0 lead.

Tyler Rodgers drove in a pair of runs in the fourth inning on a single to left field. He later scored in the inning on an error. Rodgers ended the game 3-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs.

On the mound, Will Hanisch pitched well in his second start of the season. Hanisch tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing a run on five hits, two walks while striking out three. Will Jacobson came in to close out the game for the final 1 2/3 innings.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you