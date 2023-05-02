Red Wing had plenty of offense in both games of a doubleheader against Winona Tuesday. The Wingers took Game 1 13-1 and followed up with an 11-2 win in the second game.
Will Jacobson got the start on the mound in the first game. He allowed a single run on five hits, three walks and struck out 10 in 6 1/3 innings. Mitch Seeley came in to get the final two outs.
At the plate, the Wingers scored in every inning but the second and had five players with multi-hit games. The first three in the lineup - Tyler Rodgers, Reid Hartmann, Abe Reinitz - each had two hits. Hartmann hit his first home run of the season and Rodgers had two doubles. Reinitz and Mason Fish each drove in three runs.
In Game 2, the Wingers scored three runs in the third to take 3-2 lead, then scored three in the fifth and sixth to pull away.
Reinitz, again, had a two-hit game with a pair of RBIs. Seeley went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. The bottom of the Winger lineup scored nearly every run as Fish, Ellis Petersmeyer, Chirstiaan Koehler combined to score eight runs of the 11 runs.
Logan Norquist pitched six innings, allowing two unearned runs on four hits and a walk while striking out five for his first win on the mound. Reinitz pitched the final inning, striking out three batters.
