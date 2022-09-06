In case you missed it last week, Red Wing graduate and Lake City native Taylor Heise was named MVP of the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey Women's World Championship.
In her senior World Championship debut, the USA forward led tournament with 18 points, scoring seven goals with 11 assists. She had a five-assist game against Japan in a 10-0 win in the preliminary round. Heise had a hat trick against Hungary in a 12-1 quarterfinal victory. She had five points (2G, 3A) in her next game against Czechia in a 10-1 win in the semifinals.
Heise had at least a point in six of seven games. She tallied the second most points for a player in a single World Championship. Cindy Curley holds the record with 23 points in the inaugural IIHF Women's World Championship in 1990.
Team USA lost 2-1 to Canada in the gold medal game.
Toivonen signs with Vikings
Former Red Wing standout Travis Toivonen has signed with the Minnesota Vikings practice squad. In a move announced on Sept. 1, Toivonen was on the New York Giants practice squad during most of the 2021 season and the 2022 preseason before being waived on Aug. 29.
Toivonen initially broke into the league on the Seattle Seahawks practice squad after playing in the Fan Controlled Football league. He played in the Giants final preseason game and made two catches for 29 yards.
