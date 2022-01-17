The third-ranked Goodhue girls basketball team had most of its offense come from Anika Schafer and Elisabeth Gadient. The two led the Wildcats to a 66-56 win over Class A sixth-ranked Minneota in the Kasson-Mantorville Showcase on Saturday.
Gadient scored a game-high 26 points, including three 3-pointers. Schafer had 24 points and made four 3-pointers. The two were named co-players of the game, accounting for 50 points combined and seven of the team's eight 3-pointers.
Kendyl Lodermeier contributed six points and five rebounds, while Brooke Buck added five points.
Goodhue travels to Caledonia on Tuesday.
