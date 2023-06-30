Goodhue’s football schedule will look a little different this upcoming season. The Wildcats have a schedule reminiscent of three years ago.
They’ll be hosting Lewiston-Altura, Rushford-Peterson, Bethlehem Academy and Hayfield.
The reason for a change in district and opponents is due to the recent realignment and classification changes made by the MSHSL. In April, the MSHSL approved competitive section placement for all member schools for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years.
Goodhue was affected by the recent classification in three sports; football, girls basketball and volleyball. Each of the three sports were in Section 1 and Class AA. All three remain in the same section, but will move down to Class A. All Wildcat sports will be in Class A for the next two school years.
The MSHSL measures which class and section to assign to teams based mostly on location of the school and enrollment. Other factors like free/reduced lunch information and appeals made by member schools.
Goodhue did not make any appeals to move up or down a class.
“We anticipated we would be near the ‘cut line’ again, but ended up well below it by 20 or so students. Whether A or AA, we all just felt it best to go in whatever we were assigned,” said Activities Director Josh Wieme.
One of the reasons for moving to Class AA was due to the influx of transfer students. Wieme said about 20 to 30 students transferred to Goodhue from nearby schools. During which most schools had Covid restrictions to begin the 2020-21 school year while Goodhue, at the time, was in-person every day. That amount of students was reflected in the previous classification and realignment made by the MSHSL.
“We feel our current number and classification accurately reflects our current school size and is appropriate,” Wieme said.
The enrollment listed by the MSHSL for Goodhue is 187.
Girls basketball and volleyball remained just as competitive while in Class AA for the last four years. Football was also vying for a section title the past two years. The boys basketball team was in Class AA for two years as well and played deep into section tournaments.
“There have been a lot of ‘what ifs’ talked about certain teams over the past four years,” Wieme said. “We had four very strong girls basketball teams that could have contended for state titles in Class A, and our football team would have had an excellent chance at playing at the Vikings stadium the past couple of years. However, I can say that moving up a class unquestionably made our programs stronger.”
The girls basketball team earned third place at the Class AA state tournament. Apart from the final loss of the season in the section tournament to Chatfield, the Wildcat football team appeared ready to be a favorite to “upset” the top seeds.
Wieme said many of the successes the teams had in Class AA came from the coaches and players elevating their level of play to that of schools much bigger than Goodhue. In each of the last four years, Goodhue was on the cutoff and thus played as the smallest Class AA team in the respective sport.
Teams were filled out with more players, and Goodhue faced many good programs in the process. Wieme said it made Wildcat sports better as the three sports move back to Class A.
“I know that everyone is looking at Class A as having a better opportunity for our teams to advance in the section (tournament), but I feel coaches are keeping the focus smaller and just work on having the best teams and successful season as possible,” Wieme said. “There are great programs in Class A and we don't expect anything will be easy.”
